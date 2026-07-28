Tony Romo Tells Cops He Was Off to See His Grandparents Before OWI Bust, On Video

Play video content Video: Tony Romo Says He Was Off to See His Grandparents Before OWI Bust

Tony Romo told cops he was on his way to meet his grandma and grandpa when he was pulled over and ultimately busted for OWI ... newly released body camera footage shows.

In the video, obtained by TMZ, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback tells the officer he had just left a golf tournament and was headed to see his grandparents when he was stopped in Wisconsin on July 23.

Later in the footage, the officer returns to Romo's car and asks him to step out of his Jeep to perform field sobriety tests, but Romo repeatedly asks whether he can call his lawyer before finally exiting the vehicle.

The officer tells him no and orders him to get out. Romo eventually complies, and the officer tells him he is being detained pending an OWI investigation.

Romo is then seen with his hands on his head before being placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a patrol car.

Later footage shows Romo at the police station performing field sobriety tests. During the exercises, he says he has trouble bending over because of previous back surgeries.

Play video content Video: Tony Romo Fails Sobriety Tests During OWI Arrest Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

As we reported, cops said Romo performed poorly during the field sobriety exercises and arrested him on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Court records showed Romo was also cited for refusing to take an intoxication test after his arrest, putting his driving privileges in jeopardy.

Romo has requested a hearing to challenge the citation, but he could still lose his license for a year.