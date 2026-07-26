Former NBA Player Isaiah Rider Arrested Again Over Court Order

Former NBA player Isaiah Rider is back in custody in Arizona ... this time for failing to comply with a court order ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to Maricopa County jail records ... Rider was taken into custody Thursday night and booked Friday morning for failing to comply with a court order.

The misdemeanor offense resulted in a guilty finding ... and the former Slam Dunk champ is expected to remain in custody until Tuesday.

Rider's latest legal trouble comes months after he was arrested twice in connection with a protective order obtained by his estranged wife, Vanessa.

As TMZ Sports previously reported ... cops arrested the former Los Angeles Lakers guard in December for allegedly violating the order. He was charged with interfering with judicial proceedings.

Days later, Rider was arrested again after missing a hearing on whether the protective order should remain in place. Vanessa attended the hearing, and a judge extended the order.

Rider previously denied Vanessa's allegations ... claiming she pursued the protective order because he was moving forward with their divorce. Vanessa told us the order was sought solely to protect herself and their child from further harm.

Rider -- the 1994 Slam Dunk champion -- played for five different teams over the course of his NBA career ... hooping with Minnesota, Portland, Atlanta, the L.A. Lakers, and Denver.