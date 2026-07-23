Bruce Buffer Says Announcing Super Bowl Is 'Bucket List' Event

Play video content Video: Bruce Buffer Says Announcing the Super Bowl Is His Ultimate Dream TMZSports.com

Bruce Buffer has announced some of the biggest events on the planet -- from The White House to the World Cup (and that's just this summer) -- but there’s still one missing from his résumé.

The legendary "Veteran Voice of the Octagon" stopped by TMZ on Wednesday ... and told Michael Babcock the one gig he's still dying to land.

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"I think the bucket list now is, I've had the Super Bowl commercial. I did the Budweiser Super Bowl commercial. I did Super Bowl week introducing the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs a couple years ago in Vegas at the big event they had at Allegiant [Stadium], but I haven't been on the field for the Super Bowl yet."

Buffer, just a few days removed from working Argentina vs. Spain, continued ... "So, my bucket list personally is to one day in the future have the honor of being requested by the NFL to announce the opening of the Super Bowl."

This year's big game, Super Bowl LXI, returns to SoFi in Los Angeles ... which just so happens to be the city where Buffer lives.

"I live down the street," the legendary announcer joked ... before sending a message to the league.

"Take note, NFL. I'm ready to go."

There's a bunch more Buffer ... who opened up about his embrace with Conor McGregor after his devastating UFC 329 injury, being on the pitch for the aforementioned World Cup, opening It's Time, a new sports and collectibles store, and after 30 years in the Octagon, how much longer does he see himself working for the world's top MMA promotion?