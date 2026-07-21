Stephen A. Smith Upset With ESPN Over Ryan Clark Layoff

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Ryan Clark getting sent packing from ESPN isn't sitting well with the network's biggest star -- Stephen A. Smith voiced his frustrations over the move in a lengthy video on Tuesday ... saying his now-former colleague is the best in the business.

"I'm gonna miss him," SAS said. "I am not happy about this decision one bit. The bosses know I'm not happy about this decision. I've made that very, very clear."

The "First Take" host acknowledged it's part of the business ... and it's something he's experienced several times at ESPN, but this one is different due to his personal connection to Clark.

"The only thing that I can definitively say to you is that there's nobody that's going to be let go that was more of a friend and a brother to me than Ryan Clark," he said.

Smith praised Clark's ability to debate ... saying he always left their conversations better than he was before.

"He's that conscientious. He's that thoughtful. He's that sincere. He's that real. He's that authentic.

Smith also admitted he had to hold back from unloading on criticism directed at Clark ... saying anyone talking down on him doesn't know him.

SAS said he wished he could have been in "enough of an influential or powerful position" to save Clark from getting sacked ... but apparently, that's not the case.

He even pulled up a chart of all the recent layoffs hitting his employer ... saying the days of ESPN hiring as many people as possible are "long gone."

Ultimately, Smith said Clark will undoubtedly land on his feet ... and any other outlet would be lucky to scoop him.

As TMZ Sports reported, Clark and ESPN decided it was best he did not finish Monday's episode of "NFL Live" after a report was published about his impending layoff.