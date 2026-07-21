Stefon Diggs’ Male Accuser Obtains NFL Star’s Texts, Using Them as Evidence in Legal Fight

Stefon Diggs’ male sexual assault accuser, Christopher Griffith, says he now has hard evidence proving the NFL star coordinated the L.A. beatdown on him ... TMZ has learned.

Christopher filed court docs saying he plans to add new allegations to his lawsuit against Stefon using the evidence handed over by Diggs during discovery in the case.

He said he now has text messages and phone records from Stefon’s assistant showing the coordination of the attack ... including logistical correspondence about booking flights and hotel arrangements with one of Chris’ assailants on the day he was attacked.

Griffith says the phone logs also show Diggs made a call to the same assailant during the attack ... and he says it's from the moment surveillance footage showed the alleged assailant on his phone in Griffith's apartment building.

Christopher also wants to add a claim of defamation against Stefon over a post he recently made on social media in which Stefon seemingly addressed the legal battle with Christopher, writing, “Mamas a n**** lying on my name because he got caught stealing.”

Stefon added, “Trying to act like this n**** is a victim because he lying is crazy.” Christopher said the message was defamatory.

Christopher added it all into an amended complaint in his battle with Stefon … where he claims Stefon drugged and sexually assaulted him in May 2023 at his Maryland home. He claimed he rejected Stefon’s advances. Christopher claimed Stefon had his brother and a group of other men brutally assault him a week later, in an effort to keep him silent.