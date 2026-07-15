Stefon Diggs Slams Male Assault Accuser Claim He Pulled Out His Penis: ‘Completely False’

Stefon Diggs is slamming the man suing him for alleged sexual assault … and he vehemently denies whipping out his penis while they were hanging out.

The NFL star called out Christopher Griffith as they continue their back-and-forth in court ... saying Griffith's claims about Stefon's penis is "completely false and defamatory."

As we've reported, Stefon sued Chris for spreading alleged lies about him, and Christopher countersued over an alleged assault on May 22, 2023, at Stefon's Maryland home.

Christopher claims Stefon took out his penis and tried to make sexual advances, which Chis rejected, after Stefon drugging him. He said Stefon had his brother and two other men attack him a week later to keep him silent. Stefon says the entire thing never happened and Christopher caused his rep harm.

In new docs, Stefon says Christopher's story is "entirely fabricated." He submitted transcripts of a deposition Christopher sat for where he was questioned about the alleged assault.

During the depo, Christopher was questioned about alleged statements he made to third parties about continuing to have a relationship with the NFL star after the alleged assault.

In the transcript, he was asked, "Why would you want to try to get back on track with someone who tried to drug you and then take advantage of you?"

Christopher said, "I don’t deem -- I don't think that the story had to end that way. I, at least, just wanted to let him know that, you know, who you are sexually is who you are sexually, and I respect that. I just ask that you respect who I am sexually and not overstep my boundaries."

Stefon's lawyers say there was no indication he experienced severe emotional distress due to the alleged sexual assault ... and they want the judge to throw out that part of his case.

As TMZ first reported, in his lawsuit, Christopher claimed Stefon drugged him and then tried to get physical with him. He said Stefon pulled out his penis and started to masturbate in a car. He claimed the NFL star tried to kiss him and told him to come to his room.