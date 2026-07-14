Stefon Diggs' Male Sexual Assault Accuser Calls Out Cardi B After She Slams Him

Stefon Diggs' male sexual assault accuser, Chris Griffith, is firing back at Cardi B after she cast doubt on his allegations against her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

Cardi went off on Chris in a social media barrage Tuesday … claiming he's changed his story about Stefon multiple times. She alleged his initial story did not include any claim of Stefon taking his penis out in front of him … but that ended up as a claim in his lawsuit.

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She said she hated how she was defending Stefon, who she was currently beefing with. Cardi said she was upset because she didn't believe Chris' claims against her baby daddy ... but Chris told her to "take off the blinders."

Cardi alleged Chris was obsessed with Stefon.

Chris caught wind of the post and quickly responded in the comment section. He said, "I have too much respect for Bardi (and women in general) for me to [say] anything disparaging back to her, but mama please take off the blinders."

He said, "My time around [that group of people] predates you." He scoffed at her claims he stole from Stefon and his team … claiming he was the one who was robbed by Stefon's associates.

Chris added ... "You know how embarrassing it is have to face this foolishness everyday?"