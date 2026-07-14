Taylor Swift Massive Diamond Wedding Ring Revealed

Here's the first look at Taylor Swift's wedding ring ... and it looks like Travis Kelce gave her a huge diamond!!!

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Click over to the second photo in this Instagram carousel ... Taylor and Travis attended NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding last weekend at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel and photos from the wedding show Taylor with a new ring on her finger ... and the rock is massive.

If you zoom in ... Taylor's diamond looks like it's taking up a good portion of her ring finger ... and it seems Travis spared no expense.

JuJu gave his wife Laura Kruk a big diamond too ... but Taylor and Travis are kinda flexing on them here.

As you know ... Tay and Trav nearly stole the show at JuJu and Laura's wedding ... a week after their star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden -- and Taylor's giant rock isn't helping the overshadowing allegations.