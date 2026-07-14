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James Handy's Gruesome Final Moments Revealed In Medical Examiner Report

James Handy Gruesome Final Moments Revealed

By TMZ Staff
Published
James Handy ABC 1
ABC

Gruesome details on the death of James Handy have been revealed in the Medical Examiner's report ... including an altercation between the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor and his girlfriend's son, Michael Gledhill.

According to the ME ... James and Michael got into a verbal altercation on June 3 outside the front porch of the girlfriend's home.

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Everett Collection

Things got physical ... and Michael mounted James before dragging him to the side of the house, going back inside to retrieve what "appeared to be a knife" ... then returning and stabbing James to death.

While James laid on the ground with a fatal stab wound on his torso ... Michael allegedly called 911 and said, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

Cops rushed to the scene where Michael flagged them down and confessed to the crime ... meanwhile, James was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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SWIFTLY ARRESTED
Video: James Handy's Murder Suspect Arrested On Video After Fatal Stabbing
TMZ.com/Everett Collection

Michael was arrested shortly after the incident ... and now he is being held in a Van Nuys Jail where he has been booked on one count of murder, with a $2 million bail.

Investigators still have not released a motive.

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