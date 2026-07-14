James Handy's Gruesome Final Moments Revealed In Medical Examiner Report

Gruesome details on the death of James Handy have been revealed in the Medical Examiner's report ... including an altercation between the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor and his girlfriend's son, Michael Gledhill.

According to the ME ... James and Michael got into a verbal altercation on June 3 outside the front porch of the girlfriend's home.

Things got physical ... and Michael mounted James before dragging him to the side of the house, going back inside to retrieve what "appeared to be a knife" ... then returning and stabbing James to death.

While James laid on the ground with a fatal stab wound on his torso ... Michael allegedly called 911 and said, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

Cops rushed to the scene where Michael flagged them down and confessed to the crime ... meanwhile, James was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Play video content Video: James Handy's Murder Suspect Arrested On Video After Fatal Stabbing TMZ.com/Everett Collection

Michael was arrested shortly after the incident ... and now he is being held in a Van Nuys Jail where he has been booked on one count of murder, with a $2 million bail.