'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor James Handy Died From Stab Wound and Neck Compression

"Top Gun: Maverick" actor James Handy not only died from being viciously stabbed, but he also suffered "neck compression," which was another huge factor in his demise, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

The M.E. ruled that Handy was killed by a stab wound to the torso and neck compression, which is when the spinal cord or the nerve roots of the neck are squeezed or put under abnormal pressure.

As we reported, Handy, 81, was allegedly attacked with a knife by his girlfriend's son, Michael Gledhill, inside Handy's L.A. home on June 3, authorities said.

Police found Handy seriously wounded in his front yard -- and the actor was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Play video content Video: Suspect in James Handy Stabbing Caught on Video Walking Down Sidewalk TMZ.com

Gledhill allegedly walked away from the crime scene and was caught on Ring camera footage -- obtained by TMZ -- casually passing by a neighbor's house. But he didn't get far ... police officers quickly arrested him after heading back to the house, also on video.