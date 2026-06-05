James Handy's Girlfriend Says Son Accused of Murder Had Schizophrenia, Stopped Taking Medication

Wendy Gledhill, the mom of the man accused of killing her actor boyfriend James Handy, tells TMZ her son has been struggling with serious mental health issues and was diagnosed with schizophrenia, but stopped taking his medication.

According to Wendy, her 44-year-old son Michael Gledhill had become increasingly paranoid and had been prescribed medication for his condition after his July 2025 diagnosis. However, she says she recently learned he had stopped taking his meds about a week before cops found James stabbed to death outside her home.

Play video content Video: James Handy's Murder Suspect Arrested On Video After Fatal Stabbing TMZ.com/Everett Collection

Wendy says Michael and James didn't always see eye to eye, but their relationship was generally cordial.

Fighting back tears, Wendy offered a message to James' family, saying ... "They know I loved him so much. I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry this happened. I'm still in shock. I still can't comprehend it."

Play video content Video: Suspect in James Handy Stabbing Caught on Video Walking Down Sidewalk TMZ.com

As TMZ previously reported ... police say someone called 911 and said, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin." Cops say when they arrived to the scene Michael flagged them down and told them he was the one they were looking for.

Michael was arrested and booked on one count of murder. We obtained video of him being handcuffed and walking around the neighborhood before cops arrived.

Asked whether Michael should spend the rest of his life in prison, his mother told us he should not be where he can hurt anyone else.