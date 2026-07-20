Stefon Diggs’ Male Sexual Assault Accuser Addresses Cardi B's 'Light Skin Lizard' Dig

Stefon Diggs' male sexual assault accuser, Christopher Griffith, is firing back after the NFL star's baby mama, Cardi B, trashed him as a "light skin albino lizard" ... he says he's going to win big in court.

We got Christopher in Burbank and our photog asked him about his ongoing legal battle with Stefon and Cardi's recent rants, which got real personal.

Christopher says Cardi can spout off all she wants, but name-calling won't stop him from having his day in court ... and he's confident the "truth will shine bright" and a judge and jury will side with him over Stefon.

As we've told you ... Christopher and Stefon are locked in an ongoing legal battle over an alleged May 2023 assault at the athlete's Maryland home. Stefon denies the claims and filed a lawsuit against Christopher for defamation.

Christopher also told us about the beatdown he claims he got ... alleging it was carried out by Stefon's family members. He alleges Stefon orchestrated the attack after he rejected the football player's alleged sexual advances.

As TMZ previously reported ... Stefon sued Christopher, claiming he made up a story about sexual assault … Christopher denies he made up the story and countersued the NFL star.