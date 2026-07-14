Stefon Diggs' Male Sexual Assault Accuser: NFL Star's Team Flew Me Out!!!

You Have All The Receipts For Flying Me Out!!!

The man suing Stefon Diggs over alleged sexual assault claims the NFL star and his team flew him out to hang out on the weekend in question ... this according to new legal docs filed in the case.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Chris Griffith scoffed at Stefon’s request that he turn over records related to his trip to Washington, D.C. in May 2023 ... insisting Diggs already has that info in his possession!

Chris claims he was drugged and sexually assaulted by Stefon during the trip, which Stefon adamantly denies. The NFL star sued Chris for defamation before Chris countered with his suit alleging sexual assault.

In court docs, Chris claims Stefon’s request that he turn over travel docs is a bit absurd since he says Stefon and his team were responsible for making the travel arrangements.

Griffith's lawyer says “[t]o the extent travel arrangements, confirmations or related documents exist, they are at least equally within [Stefon’s] possession, custody or control.”

Chris said he already produced 24 pages of texts with Stefon’s support staff.

On the night in question, Chris claims Stefon gave him a candy that was laced with a drug without his knowledge.

He said Stefon pulled out his penis and began to masturbate. He claims he told Stefon to put his penis away but says Stefon attempted to kiss him on the mouth and placed his tongue in his ear ... whispering to him to come to his room. Chris said he did not consent to any of the physical contact or sexual advances.

In his lawsuit, Chris says he believes Stefon ordered his brother Darez Diggs and two others to attack him a week after he declined his sexual advances. The legal battle started when Stefon sued Chris for defamation over his claims. He denied the accusations that he drugged or assaulted Chris in any manner.

Stefon's lawyer argued, "[Chris] engaged in extreme and outrageous conduct by knowingly publishing false statements accusing Plaintiff of violence, sexual assault, drugging people, and serious crimes." He claimed Chris' statements caused harm to his reputation ... and asked for unspecified damages.