Suni Lee Announces Gymnastics Comeback

Suni Lee isn't hanging up the leotard just yet -- the 23-year-old Team USA superstar announced she's returning to gymnastics!!

The two-time Olympic gold medalist dropped the news with a hype video on Tuesday ... featuring highlights from her iconic career and a simple caption, "i’m back 🎬."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I know what I'm capable of," Lee said in the clip. "I'm willing to do whatever it takes to get there. Back in the gym ... we'll see."

The update comes a couple years before the Olympics come to Los Angeles ... so it sure sounds like that's the goal.

Lee became a household name after the 2020 Summer Games ... where she won the all-around gold and a bronze in the uneven bars.

She was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease two years later ... but fought through it to compete in Paris at the 2024 Olympics, where she added two bronzes to her resume.

"This is more than a comeback, stay tuned," Lee added.