Simone Biles Says She 'Almost Died' After Suffering a Health Scare

Simone Biles says she nearly died this week after suffering a health scare that shook her to her very core!

The gymnast, who has snagged 11 Olympic medals and 30 world championship medals, posted a message on Saturday to her Instagram Story, offering scant details on her medical crisis.

While Biles did not go into the nature of the problem, she said she was resting in bed and would explain more sooner or later, adding that "almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week."

But she described the incident as "one of, if not the scariest experience of my life," because her husband, Jonathan Owens, was not home at the time; the pro football safety was in Indianapolis practicing with his Colts teammates.

In her IG post, Biles thanked her close friends for their flowers and well wishes. She also uploaded two photos — one showing a bouquet of flowers and the other showing a bed, two dogs and a heart monitor.