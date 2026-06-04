Influencer Couple Terminates Pregnancy After Down Syndrome Diagnosis

Influencer couple Jesse and Ashley Ridgway are opening up about a devastating family decision ... revealing they terminated a pregnancy after learning their unborn child had Down syndrome.

Jesse -- better known online as McJuggerNuggets -- shared the news Wednesday in a series of emotional Instagram Stories, telling followers the couple recently ended the pregnancy after doctors diagnosed the baby with Trisomy 21 ... also known as Down syndrome.

The way Jesse tells it ... the decision came after extensive conversations with medical experts, friends, and family.

He says he initially felt optimistic about raising a child with the condition, but later learned more about the potential health complications and lifelong challenges often associated with the disorder.

Jesse says ... "The choice was not made lightly."

The 33-year-old influencer acknowledged some followers may disagree with the decision, but said he and Ashley ultimately believed it was the best choice for their family. He described the experience as "extremely traumatic" and said Ashley underwent the procedure earlier this week.

In addition to Ashley's physical recovery, Jesse says the emotional impact has been far more difficult for both of them ... though he says they're hopeful about trying to have a child again in the future.

The couple first announced they were expecting their first child in March ... and late last month, the couple filmed themselves reading the results of the test ... which ultimately confirmed the diagnosis.