Zara Larsson Jokes on Fan's Post About Abortion After Concert

Zara Larsson is going viral, and not for her vocals this time ... after the pop star left a comment online that raised plenty of eyebrows.

A fan shared a video from a Zara concert show, writing, “I didn't know I was pregnant here but at least my baby got to hear 'Midnight Sun' before I aborted it.”

The Swedish singer-songwriter fired back with a cheeky reply ... “I killed the performance and then you killed it after the performance purrrrrr” and reposted the video onto her TikTok account.

The exchange quickly started making the rounds online, with some fans praising Zara’s dark humor and quick wit ... while others questioned whether joking about abortion in this way crosses a line.

It’s worth noting the original post appeared to be written in a tongue-in-cheek tone ... but that didn’t stop social media from lighting up once Zara entered the chat. Screenshots of her “purrrrrr” comment spread fast, sparking debate across platforms about celebrity responsibility and edgy humor. So far, Zara hasn’t elaborated on the exchange or addressed the reaction.