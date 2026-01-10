Singer Zara Larsson Says She Loves Criminals and Drugs, Hates ICE
Zara Larsson I Love Criminals and Abortions ... And I F***ing Hate ICE!!!
Zara Larsson's drawing a line in the sand ... telling fans she loves a lot of controversial people and activities -- but definitely not ICE.
The "Lush Life" hitmaker shared a list of her likes and dislikes on Instagram Saturday morning ... telling fans she loves immigrants, queer and transgender people, promiscuous women, contraception, welfare, socialism -- and even criminals.
As for the United States' immigration enforcement agents ... Larsson says she's got no love for them -- in fact, she "f***ing hates" ICE. Her statement, of course, comes as people have gathered to protest ICE's controversial shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a member of the agency in Minnesota earlier this week.
The Swedish singer-songwriter clarified her distaste for the federal department in a follow-up post to Instagram ... explaining she loves criminals because her man can't come to the U.S. due to an old marijuana violation. Basically, Zara says her boyfriend got popped with a little weed back in the day, and the U.S.A. still won't let him back in the country ... forcing them to spend months apart each year.
Larsson then launches into a tirade against the nonviolent drug offenders -- many of them Black and brown people -- still locked up ... adding she'd honestly rather have a crackhead smoking on her couch than an ICE agent in her house.
Interestingly, Zara will be headed to the U.S. soon to kick off the North American leg of her "Midnight Sun" tour. It's safe to assume there's one group of people she hopes doesn't show up to her show!