Singer Zara Larsson Says She Loves Criminals and Drugs, Hates ICE

Zara Larsson's drawing a line in the sand ... telling fans she loves a lot of controversial people and activities -- but definitely not ICE.

The "Lush Life" hitmaker shared a list of her likes and dislikes on Instagram Saturday morning ... telling fans she loves immigrants, queer and transgender people, promiscuous women, contraception, welfare, socialism -- and even criminals.

As for the United States' immigration enforcement agents ... Larsson says she's got no love for them -- in fact, she "f***ing hates" ICE. Her statement, of course, comes as people have gathered to protest ICE's controversial shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a member of the agency in Minnesota earlier this week.

The Swedish singer-songwriter clarified her distaste for the federal department in a follow-up post to Instagram ... explaining she loves criminals because her man can't come to the U.S. due to an old marijuana violation. Basically, Zara says her boyfriend got popped with a little weed back in the day, and the U.S.A. still won't let him back in the country ... forcing them to spend months apart each year.

Larsson then launches into a tirade against the nonviolent drug offenders -- many of them Black and brown people -- still locked up ... adding she'd honestly rather have a crackhead smoking on her couch than an ICE agent in her house.