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Headliner Hottie Lainey Wilson Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Headliner Hottie Lainey Wilson Good Genes or Good Docs?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
0421-Lainey-Wilson-Good-Genes-Good-Docs-PRIMARY

Lainey Wilson's looks over the years are show-stopping!

Here is a 26-year-old version of the country singer baring her pearly whites at the 56th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards back in 2018 (left).

Lainey Wilson Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Lainey Wilson Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

And 8 years later, Lainey looked lively and lovely for her Netflix special screening of "Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool" Nashville Special earlier this month (right).

Lainey closed it down last night at Stagecoach, so that has us wondering: Good Genes or Good Docs?!

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