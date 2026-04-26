Headliner Hottie Lainey Wilson Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Headliner Hottie Lainey Wilson Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Published
Lainey Wilson's looks over the years are show-stopping!
Here is a 26-year-old version of the country singer baring her pearly whites at the 56th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards back in 2018 (left).
And 8 years later, Lainey looked lively and lovely for her Netflix special screening of "Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool" Nashville Special earlier this month (right).
Lainey closed it down last night at Stagecoach, so that has us wondering: Good Genes or Good Docs?!