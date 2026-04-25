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Stars at Stagecoach: Sunburnt, Singin’ and Slightly Unhinged!

Stars At Stagecoach ... Sunburnt, Singin' and Slightly Unhinged!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebs At Stagecoach
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Boots, beats and bangin' bods brought to you by sexy stars at Stagecoach, like Sommer Ray -- who's turnin' up the desert temps like a total bae ...

"Bachelor" duo Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are giving couples' goals, and "Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay topped off her rodeo style with a cowboy hat, proving country chic hits different under the festival lights.

Check out the gallery!

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