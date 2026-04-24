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Noah Cyrus Hot Shots: Saddle Up For Stagecoach 2026

Noah Cyrus Hot Shots Saddle Up For Stagecoach 2026!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Noah Cyrus Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Noah Cyrus Hot Shots Launch Gallery

This ain't Noah Cyrus' first rodeo ... but it is her first time playing Stagecoach Music Festival, where she'll be taking over the Toyota Music Den.

This is a dream come true for Miley Cyrus' little sister ... and that calls for a sexy celebration!

In honor of this major milestone in Noah's music career, we've rounded up some of her steamiest snaps to heat up the already scorching Indio desert.

Check out the photo gallery!

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