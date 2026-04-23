Gigi Hadid Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 31st Birthday!

Gigi Hadid is ringing in 31 today ... and she’s bringing plenty of heat to match!

Since bursting onto the fashion scene in 2014, Gigi’s been owning runways worldwide and proving those good genes she got from her mama, Yolanda Hadid, definitely did their job ... but while the high-fashion shots are flawless, it’s her off-duty thirst traps that really stop traffic.

Whether she's soaking up the sun in a barely-there bikini, or making “fresh out of the shower” look ridiculously hot ... Gigi knows exactly how to keep fans double-tapping.

And when she’s not busy being a supermom to daughter Khai, she’s still finding time to drop jaw-dropping pics that belong in a magazine spread.