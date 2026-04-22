Tammy Hembrow's Bootyful Hot Shots ... Happy 32nd Birthday!

Tammy Hembrow is blowing out 32 candles … and to celebrate her birthday, we’re turning up the heat so high, it should come with a warning label!

It’s a big day for the OG Aussie influencer ... so let’s take a moment to appreciate how she’s still got the internet in a chokehold with her sizzling snaps ... always rocking barely-there bikinis and putting every inch of that gym grind on display.

She’s been blessing the ’gram with heat like this for years ... so as she celebrates another trip around the sun, it’s only right she gets a little love back.

Do yourself a favor and dive into the gallery to give the birthday babe your best -- trust us, the smokin' hot shots are worth it.