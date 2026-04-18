Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Sexy Shots to Celebrate Her 39th Birthday!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 39 and Oh So Fine!!! Check Out the BDay Babe

By TMZ Staff
Published
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Sexy Shots
Launch Gallery
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Sexy Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

It feels like our birthday every time Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares a sexy snap ... but today's actually her big day!

The model is still so fine at 39 ... so we had to bust out our collection of the blonde beauty's hot shots just for the occasion, as the gorgeous gal celebrates another trip around the sun ... so why don't you celebrate some of her sizzling shots?

Click into our gallery to give the birthday babe your best!

Related articles