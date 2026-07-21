Jason Alexander Apologizes to Courtney Stodden Over Controversial Comedy Sketch

Jason Alexander is apologizing to Courtney Stodden after she publicly called him out over a controversial 2012 comedy sketch filmed when she was still a minor.

The "Seinfeld" star tells TMZ ... "Looking back at the comedy sketch in which Ms. Stodden and I participated in 2012, I completely agree that it was inappropriate and I truly regret it."

He continues ... "But more importantly, I am deeply sorry for any harm or distress it has caused Ms. Stodden. I offer her my sincerest apologies."

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Alexander's apology comes after Stodden blasted him on Instagram, alleging during the 2012 Funny or Die sketch he repeatedly rubbed a cellphone across her chest while joking there was "no signal" in her head but "plenty of signal" in her chest. She also claimed he joked about taking her "behind the couch" and "having his way" with her once she turned 18.

Stodden, now 31, said she was just 17 at the time and described herself as "the only child in the room." She noted Alexander was also credited as a writer on the sketch and questioned how so many adults believed the material was acceptable.

She pushed back on criticism she willingly participated, arguing she was legally unable to make those decisions for herself because the contracts were signed by adults and the money went to her then-husband, Doug Hutchison, whom she married at 16.