Courtney Stodden and Husband Working on Marriage After Police Welfare Check

Courtney Stodden and her husband Jared Safier aren't giving up on their marriage just yet ... because TMZ has learned the couple is working to repair their relationship after last week's fight that brought police to their Los Angeles home.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Courtney and Jared have been going to back to back therapy sessions since the early Thursday morning argument and are committed to working through their issues.

We're told both of them want to make things right and are putting in the work to rebuild their relationship.

As TMZ first reported, LAPD officers responded to the couple's L.A. home around 1:45 AM Thursday for a welfare check after a verbal argument. Law enforcement sources told us officers kept the peace, found no signs of a physical altercation and made no arrests.

Following the incident, Courtney shared a series of cryptic messages on her Instagram Story, including one that read, "Your husband should be your safe space," along with posts about mental health and quotes suggesting people can push someone "until you finally snap."

Our sources say the pair remains hopeful they can move past the incident and emerge stronger as a couple.