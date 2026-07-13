Tom Segura and Christina P. Separate After 18 Years of Marriage

Tom Segura and Christina P. are going their separate ways after nearly two decades as husband and wife ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the comedians and podcast hosts recently separated after 18 years of marriage. We're told the split happened within the last couple of months and is completely amicable.

TMZ also is told ... "They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids. They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children."

Tom and Christina got hitched back in 2008 and have two sons ... Ellis, born in 2016, and Julian, born in 2018.

In case you didn't know ... the pair co-founded YMH Studios, a podcast network which is home to shows including the one they host together, "Your Mom's House." Fans have noticed they haven't filmed episodes together in the last few months ... but we're told they'll continue to co-host the show, now in its 16th year.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of Tom's show "Bad Thoughts" just received an Emmy nomination for outstanding short-form comedy, drama, or variety series. Christina has had two Netflix comedy specials and launched Christina P. Cosmetics.