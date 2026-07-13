Sunny Hostin's Son Gabriel Cited For Trespassing, 'The View' Host Representing Him

Sunny Hostin's son, Gabriel Hostin, was hit with a trespassing violation in New York City ... TMZ has learned.

According to court records obtained by TMZ ... Gabriel was cited June 16 over an incident with police that did not involve an arrest. Gabriel was accused of trespassing on the right-of-way of the active railroad tracks.

The court records reveal "The View" host, a former federal prosecutor and attorney, is listed as her son's lawyer.

As part of the case, Sunny wrote a compelling letter to the D.A. requesting the case be dropped before the scheduled hearing.

Sunny wrote, “My client is a 2025 Harvard University graduate with no criminal history or prior contact with the criminal justice system. He is an avid runner and former Junior Olympian track athlete who was in the area training.”

Sunny said her son was jogging when he noticed “a gravel incline that could be used for hill training.”

The 'View' host said there was a gate at the entrance of the gravel incline and the gates were standing open. She noted there was no visible “no trespassing” sign on the gate and he believed it was an open area.

Sunny said a police officer approached her son, who immediately called her to come to the scene. She called the entire incident an “honest mistake.”

She noted that her son has worked hard to build an “exemplary academic and personal record.”

Sunny argued, “Dismissal would avoid imposing unnecessary consequences on a young man who has demonstrated exceptional character and achievement and who poses no risk to the community.”