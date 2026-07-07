Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Into It With 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Over Graham Platner

Play video content Video: Marjorie Taylor Greene Clashes With ‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Over Graham Platner ABC

The claws came out on "The View" when Sunny Hostin called out Marjorie Taylor Greene for comments she made about Graham Platner's accuser.

MTG was asked about the scandalized Senate hopeful on the show Tuesday ... where she seemed to imply the allegations were strategically timed.

She told the panel ... "I don’t know anything about his policies. I just started learning about him yesterday when I saw this blow up. However, I do know what establishment political hit jobs look like."

The former representative alleged she stands behind women who have been raped, but argued that it's not helpful to wait to report an assault until "years later when someone is running for office."

Later in the conversation, Sunny whipped out some receipts of MTG being not-so-supportive of rape victims, saying Greene wrote in a since-deleted social media post that Platner's accuser was doing "rape for politics."

MTG argued that she was being misquoted, but a supposed screenshot seems to show she said just that.

Greene kept cutting Sunny off to defend herself ... but it was her stance on waiting to report rape that really set off the former sex crimes prosecutor. Sunny pointedly confronted her, saying ... "So it's the woman's fault?"

MTG backpedaled and said that's not what she meant ... and the conversation went on so long that they ran out of time for her segment.

As you know, Platner -- a Maine Democratic Senate candidate -- is facing a new sexual assault allegation from a woman he previously dated.

Jenny Racicot had told Politico that Platner allegedly entered her home and forced himself on her ... despite repeatedly being told to stop.

She told the outlet that she had an on-and-off relationship with him for over two years before the alleged incident ... but said that on one night in 2021, he had come over uninvited and was deeply intoxicated.

Play video content Video: Graham Platner Denies New Allegations of Sexual Assault X/@grahamformaine

Planter and his campaign denied the allegations, arguing the accusation was coordinated by out-of-state establishment operatives.