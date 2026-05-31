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Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner’s Wife Fires Back at Reports of His Extramarital Sexts

Senate Candidate Graham Platner In Therapy with Wife... But Committed After Sexting Scandal

By TMZ Staff
Published
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"MARRIAGE IS HARD"
Video: Amy Gertner
X/@grahamformaine

Maine Democratic Senate Candidate Graham Platner’s wife is hitting back against unsavory chatter about his sexting scandal ... calling the recent headlines "shameful."

Platner's official campaign page shared a video of his wife, Amy Gertner, addressing the recent buzz about their marriage after The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported Gertner caught her hubby sexting in the spring of 2025. She reportedly flagged to Platner's campaign staff that he sent sexual text messages to another woman during their marriage after he announced his run for Senate last year.

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Getty

Gertner says the headlines are "gossip" that make her "really angry" and "disappointed" ... and are taking away from the point of his campaign -- to help the people of Maine with healthcare, childcare, and education.

However, she admitted their union isn't all rainbows -- she says they are in marriage counseling together and each have their own counselors. She adds ... "No marriage is perfect and I don't want a perfect marriage. I want my marriage."

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Instagram / @grahamformaine

Platner and Gertner have been married since 2023.

This isn't the first controversy surrounding the Marine Corps veteran -- he was dragged through the coals earlier in his campaign when it was revealed he had a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol on his chest. Platner claimed he got the ink in 2007 ... and only recently realized what that symbolism meant -- and covered it up.

CNN also reported Platner previously called himself a "communist," said "all" police are bastards, and said rural White Americans are racist and stupid in since-deleted social media posts.

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