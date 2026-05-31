Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner’s Wife Fires Back at Reports of His Extramarital Sexts

Play video content Video: Amy Gertner X/@grahamformaine

Maine Democratic Senate Candidate Graham Platner’s wife is hitting back against unsavory chatter about his sexting scandal ... calling the recent headlines "shameful."

Platner's official campaign page shared a video of his wife, Amy Gertner, addressing the recent buzz about their marriage after The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported Gertner caught her hubby sexting in the spring of 2025. She reportedly flagged to Platner's campaign staff that he sent sexual text messages to another woman during their marriage after he announced his run for Senate last year.

Gertner says the headlines are "gossip" that make her "really angry" and "disappointed" ... and are taking away from the point of his campaign -- to help the people of Maine with healthcare, childcare, and education.

However, she admitted their union isn't all rainbows -- she says they are in marriage counseling together and each have their own counselors. She adds ... "No marriage is perfect and I don't want a perfect marriage. I want my marriage."

Platner and Gertner have been married since 2023.

This isn't the first controversy surrounding the Marine Corps veteran -- he was dragged through the coals earlier in his campaign when it was revealed he had a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol on his chest. Platner claimed he got the ink in 2007 ... and only recently realized what that symbolism meant -- and covered it up.