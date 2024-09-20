Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Reportedly Sexted With Political Reporter

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is involved in a scandal with prominent political reporter Olivia Nuzzi, stemming from allegations they reportedly sexted after she wrote a story about the 2024 independent presidential candidate.

Nuzzi was placed on leave by New York magazine Thursday night and she issued a statement saying she communicated with a former reporting subject and some of those exchanges turned personal, although the two never got physical. She apologized for not promptly disclosing their relationship to her editors.

The New York Post, quoting anonymous sources, said Nuzzi was purportedly sexting with with the married RFK Jr. — even while she was engaged.

In November 2023, according to STATUS, Nuzzi wrote a published piece on RFK around the time they traded the intimate messages.

Nuzzi allegedly flew to California to interview RFK for the article at his Brentwood home. The pair ended up going hiking together in the Santa Monica Mountains.

A rep for RFK told The Post ... Kennedy has met Nuzzi only once for an interview she requested, which turned into a "hit piece."