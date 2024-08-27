Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Cheryl Hines Doesn't Support Donald Trump

Play video content TMZ.com

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says Cheryl Hines doesn't deserve to be bullied over Donald Trump because his endorsement doesn't mean his wife is a Trump supporter ... quite the opposite.

RFK Jr. joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and told us Cheryl had some trepidation about him suspending his own presidential campaign and throwing his support behind Trump, even though she was the one who actually brought the two candidates together in the first place.

Cheryl's getting tons of heat for RFK Jr. hopping on the Trump train, especially from folks in Hollywood ... but her husband makes it clear ... she's NO Trump supporter.

Instead, RFK Jr. says Cheryl is just supporting her husband ... as any good wife would, and he's thankful for all she's doing on that front.

Cheryl told us straight up earlier this year their marriage would be tested if RFK Jr. ended up accepting a cabinet position with Trump ... but so far it sounds like they are passing the early tests.

Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights. Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage. https://t.co/DrhXY3npcF — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 24, 2024 @BradleyWhitford

RFK Jr. is also punching back at 'West Wing' star Bradley Whitford, who slammed Cheryl on social media in the wake of Bobby's Trump endorsement ... he says Bradley is just being a bully and should've brought his beef straight to Bobby's feet.