Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Wife Cheryl Hines Urged Him To Meet Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. admits he was on the fence about meeting Donald Trump in person ... but it was his wife, Cheryl Hines, who nudged him into hearing him out. She's now reportedly uncomfortable with his decision to endorse the former president.

RFK Jr. dished on "The Tucker Carlson Show" that Trump’s team had been eyeing him for a while, and even considered naming him as VP running mate ... before ultimately choosing J.D. Vance.

Trump's team reached out to set up a meeting just hours after an attempt on Trump's life in Pennsylvania.

RFK Jr. said he wasn't interested in meeting ... but after talking to Cheryl, who pushed him to at least listen, he decided to give it a go.

That’s when he texted Trump’s campaign team, saying he was up for it. He agreed to a face-to-face meeting with Trump and his team the next day -- with Hines by his side.

RFK Jr. shouted out Tucker for sharing Trump’s number ... saying he gave him the call and had a solid chat, leading to their in-person meeting.

RFK Jr. officially hit pause on his campaign in battleground states last week and threw his support behind Trump -- adding in a statement he was grateful for his wife Cheryl's support even though she's uneasy about his decision.

