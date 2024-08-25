RFK Jr. Says Donald Trump Will Announce Democrats Joining Campaign Soon
Donald Trump's got allies in the Democratic party who plan on throwing their support behind him publicly soon ... so says Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The former candidate for president -- who officially suspended his campaign in battleground states Friday and threw his support behind Trump -- stopped by "Fox News Sunday" and promises DJT has some bipartisan support.
The convo starts with the host, Shannon Bream, sharing an excerpt from the Wall Street Journal published Friday saying Kennedy shouldn't be anywhere near Trump while he's campaigning ... especially on environmental issues.
Obviously, Kennedy appeared with Trump onstage -- coming out like a WWE Superstar to support the Republican nominee -- but, Shannon asks him about his reaction ... and, he says he'll be publicly campaigning for DJT through November.
And, RFK Jr. adds, he won't be the only one ... 'cause he says prominent Democrats plan to come out and voice their support for Donald.
Kennedy doesn't go into detail about who exactly plans to come out to campaign for Trump ... but, assuming he's telling the truth, it could be a huge shot at the Dems.
Most Democrats -- from Bill Clinton and Barack Obama to Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi -- have fallen in line behind Kamala Harris since Biden dropped out of the race ... but, bipartisan support for Trump could swing the close race into his favor.
The election's just over two months away ... and, it sounds like some crucial endorsements might be coming soon.