Cesar Millan Says Pet Owners Should Master Chihuahuas Before Adopting Dire Wolves

Cesar Millan says "Game of Thrones" fans need to pump the brakes before trying to adopt their own dire wolf ... 'cause there are a lot of dogs that have been around for years -- and, people still struggle with the mighty chihuahua.

We chatted with the canine pro about George R.R. Martin revealing to the world that a biotech company had brought the Ice Age-era predators back from extinction.

Play video content TMZ.com

While they may look cute and lovable, Millan warns people need to exercise caution ... after all, these were major apex predators.

Millan says pet owners have a tendency to lead all of their interactions with their animals from a place of affection .. but, with powerful animals, it's important to understand leadership from their point of view -- establishing trust and commanding respect.

Cesar points out people have trouble with chihuahuas and other small animals 'cause they're always leaning too heavily on love ... a bad move for anyone who wants to adopt a dire wolf.

In case you missed it, Martin revealed news of the dire wolves on IG ... and, a source revealed to us George broke down in happy tears when he met Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi, who were brought to life using ancient DNA. "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson put Martin in contact with Colossal Biosciences and the company's cofounder Ben Lamm, who made the meet and greet happen.

If you don't know ... dire wolves play a big role in Martin's book series, "A Song of Ice and Fire," which was adapted into the TV show, "Game of Thrones." Several characters -- all members of House Stark -- have these huge wolves as pets.