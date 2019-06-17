Cesar Millan Called in to Train Pissy African Crane Living at Playboy Mansion

Cesar Millan I'm Gonna Train a Pissy African Crane ... Living at the Playboy Mansion

Cesar Millan's spreading his wings ... using his talents to tame a moody birdie at the Playboy Mansion.

We're told the new owners of the famous mansion -- brothers Evan and Daren Metropoulos -- will hand over their African grey crowned crane sometime at the end of this month. The plan ... the famous dog trainer will calm the temperamental bird at his Santa Clarita ranch.

Cesar came into the picture near the end of last year during a visit to the mansion ... where the Metropoulos bros groused to Cesar about the bird's aggressive tendencies ... like charging people and just making it difficult for caretakers to tend to the exotic bird.

Cesar connected with the African crane during his visit and made it submit ... showing who's boss, and it astounded everyone. The brothers were duly impressed and hatched a plan with Cesar to reboot the bird.

The crane's gonna get the full Cesar treatment, and when he's done, it'll head back to the Mansion ... hopefully way less cranky.