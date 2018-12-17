Playboy Model Becky Hudson Shows Off Curves in Tiny Red Swimsuit

EXCLUSIVE
Becky Hudson's bod in this outfit is begging for the "Jingle Bells" remix. Oh, what fun!!!
Becky threw on this tiny red swimsuit for a photo shoot at a Hollywood resort. Its definitely got the "Baywatch" vibes. The Maxim and Playboy model -- once on the cover of Playboy South Africa -- really knows how to lounge this time a year.
A little dip in the pool but no wet hair (Beyonce knows what's up). Check out the pics ... all that's missing is a glittery bow for the gift that keeps on giving.
Ugly Christmas sweaters be damned.