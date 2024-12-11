Megan Fox Buys New Home, Without Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is sold on taking time apart from former fiancé Machine Gun Kelly ... we've learned the actress has just purchased her own home -- without the rapper.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Megan and MGK haven't actually been living together for the past year. We're told he bought a house a couple years ago and always had a lot of people over ... which left the "Transformers" star concerned about safety and resolved to have her own space.

Sources say Megan has been bouncing from rental to rental this past year ... but is ready to settle down in one place -- and she's since scooped up a large home, worth about $8 million, in a popular celeb-filled neighborhood in the Los Angeles area.

We're told she'll be moving in soon. However, don't expect MGK to join her ... we're told Megan purchased the house before she and her baby daddy broke up -- and there was never a plan for him to move in. The new pad was always just for her.

Sources say Megan and MGK have never been a good match living together ... so, they ultimately decided it was better to live apart.

Given their current relationship status, the former flames certainly made the right call!!!

TMZ broke the story ... Megan and MGK ended their relationship over the Thanksgiving weekend while they were in Vail, Colorado.