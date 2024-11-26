Machine Gun Kelly 'Isolating' in Desert Amid Megan Fox's Pregnancy

Machine Gun Kelly is taking time for himself before welcoming his and Megan Fox's new addition ... speaking out about his upcoming bundle of joy for the first time.

The rapper posted an update for fans on X Monday, confirming his baby news will not keep him from making new music. As he put it ... he plans to isolate himself "in the desert next week" in order to restart his current album "from scratch."

He continued ... "When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. don’t worry."

However, MGK made it clear he was excited about his and Megan's family news, happily adding ... "I'm about to be a dad again!"

This will be the musician's second child, previously welcoming daughter Casie in 2009 with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

MGK and Megan experienced a pregnancy loss earlier in their relationship, with the actress opening up about their heartbreaking update in her book of poetry, 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous,' in 2023.

Megan appeared to reference the loss while revealing her new baby bump on Instagram, too. She wrote at the time ... "nothing is ever really lost. welcome back."

The "Transformers" star -- who is already a mom to 3 sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey with her ex, Brian Austin Green -- has proudly put her baby belly on display a number of times since announcing her pregnancy.

Not only has she stepped out in a sheer number, but she's also showed off her bump in some black lingerie.

As TMZ previously reported, MF is about 4-5 months along and is expecting her little one to arrive in March 2025. Sources told us the couple already knows what they're having ... but are keeping the news to themselves for now.