Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Megan Fox Is 4-5 Months Along in Pregnancy, Due Sometime in March

Megan Fox 4-5 Months Along in Pregnancy!!!

mgk megan fox
Getty Composite

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s baby news has everyone buzzing -- and we've learned she’s pretty far along in her pregnancy!

Sources tell us the actress is already 4 to 5 months along ... meaning she'll be due sometime in March. While the couple already knows the baby’s sex, they’re keeping it under wraps for now -- so no word yet on whether it’s a boy or a girl.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We're told Megan's feeling confident and healthy during this pregnancy, which is definitely a relief after the heartbreak of her miscarriage, which she revealed last year.

Megan appeared to touch on her past loss in her pregnancy announcement Monday, captioning it, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️."

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Together
Launch Gallery
MGK and Megan Fox -- The Happy Couple Launch Gallery
Getty

RN, it’s all good vibes for couple, who were recently spotted out in full Halloween spirit, rocking "Star Wars" costumes, with Megan's oversized look sneakily covering up that baby bump.

Diddy Inside The Freak-offs INLINE

One thing's for sure -- everyone's over the moon for these 2, including Megan's ex, Brian Austin Green. TMZ learned he got the baby scoop months ago, courtesy of their kids, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, who couldn’t keep the news to themselves!

related articles