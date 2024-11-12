Megan Fox Is 4-5 Months Along in Pregnancy, Due Sometime in March

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s baby news has everyone buzzing -- and we've learned she’s pretty far along in her pregnancy!

Sources tell us the actress is already 4 to 5 months along ... meaning she'll be due sometime in March. While the couple already knows the baby’s sex, they’re keeping it under wraps for now -- so no word yet on whether it’s a boy or a girl.

We're told Megan's feeling confident and healthy during this pregnancy, which is definitely a relief after the heartbreak of her miscarriage, which she revealed last year.

Megan appeared to touch on her past loss in her pregnancy announcement Monday, captioning it, "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️."

RN, it’s all good vibes for couple, who were recently spotted out in full Halloween spirit, rocking "Star Wars" costumes, with Megan's oversized look sneakily covering up that baby bump.