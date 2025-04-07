Indiana Bar Bouncers Savagely Beat Up Patron Over Unpaid Tab, on Video

Play video content Audrey Stutsman

Two security guards have been busted and slapped with felony battery charges after a wild, caught-on-camera beatdown of a guy at an Indiana bar -- and the footage is brutal.

The distressing video allegedly shows security guards Sean Shell and Johnathon Turner going off on Shane Hendrix ... kicking, punching, and dragging him across the floor at Chaser's Bar & Grill in Evansville -- all after he was accused of a confrontation with a bartender over an unpaid tab.

According to authorities, the guards didn’t even try to escort him out first -- they went straight into full-on assault mode.

An off-duty Evansville police officer, working for the bar, who had nothing to do with the attack, was actually outside on the street helping someone else at the time -- but he says he spotted a visibly bloodied Hendrix outside, made contact with him, and kicked off an investigation into what went down.

The bartender claims Hendrix got aggressive -- saying he threatened and lunged at her when she called him out for owing money over booze he bought from her. According to the EPD report, he still owes around $60 for the unpaid drinks.

The officer says he later spoke with the two bouncers -- and they were arrested and booked into Vanderburgh County Jail on felony battery charges. Both had court hearings on Monday, and Turner was released on $10K bond. The case is still ongoing. The incident was first reported by WFIE-TV in Evansville.