Pistons and Timberwolves Get In Massive Brawl, 7 Ejected

The Pistons vs. Timberwolves game turned into fight night on Sunday ... with both sides getting into a massive brawl that flooded into the stands -- leading to a whopping seven ejections.

The chaos broke out in the second quarter ... when tensions were already high after Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart got T'd up for bumping Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo.

Shortly after, Detroit's Ron Holland slapped the ball out of Minnesota forward Naz Reid's hands as he was driving the lane -- who responded by getting in his face and waving his finger.

As Holland and Reid were exchanging words, DiVincenzo threw himself in the middle of them ... and that's when all hell broke loose.

All the players rushed to defend their respective teammates ... and the momentum forced the crowd into the first few rows of courtside seats.

Staffers on both sides tried to intervene as well ... and Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker was dragged from the scrap.

Once the dust settled, the punishments were handed down ... and the Pistons were left without head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Stewart, Holland and guard Marcus Sasser for the rest of the outing.

On the other side, DiVincenzo, Reid and assistant Pablo Prigioni were ejected.

There was a bit of a cute moment after the violence, though ... as new Wolves owner Alex Rodriguez went to check on a young fan who found himself in the middle of the melee -- and hooked him up with a Reid jersey.

After the game, Bickerstaff talked about what went down ... and explained how he wants his players to protect each other when battling it out on the court.