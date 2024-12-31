Rockets' Amen Thompson Suspended For Tyler Herro Incident

The NBA just punished Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson for his role in Sunday's scrap with Tyler Herro ... handing down a two-game suspension.

The Association announced the penalty in a statement ... days after Thompson and Herro were ejected from the Rockets vs. Heat game for starting an on-court brawl at the Toyota Center.

During the incident, Thompson tossed Herro to the ground WWE-style before an inbound pass late in the fourth quarter ... with the two sides jawing and grabbing at each other's jerseys right before the big moment.

On Tuesday, Joe Dumars, the league's Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations, said Thompson will not be paid during his ban ... and Herro received a $25k fine.

Can't lose your composure like that... pic.twitter.com/5DDAWJldAy — HEAT on FanDuel Sports Network (@FanDuelSN_Heat) December 30, 2024 @FanDuelSN_Heat

Other players involved in the melee also faced penalties ... including Miami guard Terry Rozier, who received a one-game suspension for his involvement.

Rockets star Jalen Green was fined $36k, and his head coach, Ime Udoka, will have to write out a $50k check for "verbal abuse of a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his technical foul and ejection."

Herro -- who is averaging 24 points and 5.2 assists per game -- told reporters after the game the fight was due to the nature of the game ... before taking one final shot at Thompson.

"Just a physical game," Herro said, "Guess that's what happens when someone is scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing."