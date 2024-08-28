Mayweather, Tyler Herro Hang W/ 60+ Kids Who Lost Family In Hamas Attack

Play video content

More than 1,100 people were killed in Israel on October 7th, leaving countless children without a mom or dad ... and while those kids attempt to rebuild their lives, Floyd Mayweather, Tyler Herro, and Michael Porter Jr. have stepped up in a big way.

TMZ Sports has learned the boxing legend, as well as the two young NBA stars and Lakers defensive stopper Jarred Vanderbilt, came together in Los Angeles on Monday night at the home of billionaire Israeli-American businessman, Haim Saban. Mayweather's friend, Jona Rechnitz, brought the stars to the event.

We're told 62 children, all of whom lost an immediate family member (mom, dad, brother, sister) on October 7 in Israel, attended "L.A. with Love," put on by FIDF (Friends of Israel Defense Forces).

Floyd, Tyler, Michael, and Jarred spent time with the teens, signing autographs and taking photos, having an all-around good time during an immensely difficult period following the Hamas attacks.

In addition to the over 60 kids, also in attendance were the family members of several IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) soldiers and commanders who were killed in the subsequent war in Gaza.

"When we saw all the celebrities, it felt really good," one of the teenagers said.

"We see a lot of famous people are hating against Israel. But it's so good to see that there's still famous people, good people who support Israel and support us. I lost my dad on October 7, and this makes my heart warm."

Of course, this isn't the first time Floyd's stepped up for Israel. He's been one of the most active celebs/athletes, doing everything from sending his private plane, stocked with supplies, to Tel Aviv ... to marching in a pro-Israeli parade in Los Angeles, and even visiting the country.