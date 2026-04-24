Lawrence Taylor Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor -- widely considered the greatest defensive football player in NFL history -- was hospitalized in New Jersey after experiencing a medical emergency, TMZ Sports has learned.

The New York Giants legend's status is unclear at this time -- we will provide more information as soon as we get it.

We confirmed Taylor, 67, arrived at the emergency room and was shortly transferred to a different section of the facility.

Those close to Taylor told us it doesn't sound like whatever he's dealing with is too serious ... and the belief is he will be discharged soon, if he has not been already.

Taylor has dealt with his fair share of health issues due to his football career and addictions, which he has publicly spoken about over the years.

Taylor looked great at his alma mater University of North Carolina's football facility, weeks ago ... where he was all smiles in a pic with his former Giants defensive coordinator and current Tar Heels coach, Bill Belichick.

Taylor is a two-time Super Bowl champion, a league MVP, and was Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 1981.

You cannot overstate how good Lawrence Taylor was.