Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Called Police Over Autopsy Concerns

Brooke Hogan called the police days after her father Hulk Hogan’s death to ask about his autopsy ... TMZ has learned.

According to a Clearwater Police Department report, obtained by TMZ, Brooke contacted an officer to see if an autopsy would be done on her dad following his July 2025 death.

The police told Brooke the decision would be made by the Medical Examiner.

Brooke told cops she was concerned about her dad's recent medical history after she heard he had a "botched" surgery. The officer told Brooke he'd heard the same unconfirmed information.

The report said Brooke also raised concerns about cremation in relation to an outside private autopsy. The officer told Brooke she would need to talk to Hulk's widow, Sky Bollea.

Brooke also asked the officer for any and all lab work available related to her dad's death.

A couple of weeks later, on August 21, the police called Brooke to see if she would meet with them regarding the death investigation and to "clarify some of the speculation in the public."

Brooke told the officer she would not be available until November ... and the officer told her he felt it was necessary to share information with her.

The report said Brooke asked additional questions about her dad's autopsy and how death investigations work. She told the officer she had concerns about the private autopsy being done … to which the officer told Brooke she needed to talk to Sky.

Play video content Video: Brooke Hogan Suspicious About Dad Hulk Hogan's Death Bubba Radio Network

Around the same time, Brooke publicly claimed she had questions about the late wrestler's death during an interview with Bubba the Love Sponge.

As TMZ previously reported, Brooke was offering to pay for a private autopsy after his death.