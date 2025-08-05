Brooke Hogan Suspicious About Dad Hulk Hogan's Death

Play video content Bubba Radio Network

Hulk Hogan's daughter thinks the circumstances around his death are kinda suspicious, and she's speaking out about it for the first time.

Brooke Hogan broke her silence Tuesday, revealing her concerns while on radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge's show, saying the news her father was battling leukemia came as a total shock to her. In fact, she says it doesn't make any sense to her.

Brooke told Bubba there's no history of cancer in their family, and she said she was personally by Hulk's side multiple times when he had different surgeries, and would always look over his bloodwork. She's wondering why doctors wouldn't have discovered the leukemia earlier.

For his part, Bubba thinks it's weird Hulk's personal doctor signed off on a cause of death without the medical examiner performing an autopsy.

Brooke agrees and says the lack of autopsy and a leukemia diagnosis seemingly out of nowhere strikes her as BS ... and she says she's surprised a surgeon would operate on someone with leukemia without further investigating the cancer.

Hulk fans know his sordid history with Bubba -- they were best pals back in the day, and Hulk was frequently on his radio show. That all came to an end in 2012 when a sex tape leaked showing Hulk and Bubba's wife in the act.