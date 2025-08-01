Brooke Hogan Getting Back Into Music Industry After Dad Hulk's Death

Brooke Hogan knows best ... and, right now, what's best for her is getting back into music!

Sources close to Brooke tell TMZ ... after Hulk passed away last week, Brooke reconnected with her ex-boyfriend Yannique Barker -- a record producer and son of the SoBe Entertainment founder Cecile D. Barker. Yannique was the boyfriend Hulk was referring to in the infamous leaked N-word tape.

Brooke was once signed to SoBe ... and, we're told she has now re-signed to the label -- good news since she has nearly an entire album recorded.

We're told she's going to work with Yannique to put the finishing touches on the record ... hoping to release the music later this year.

Brooke's last album came out in 2009 ... and, our sources say her fans have been clamoring for new music for a while -- and, she feels now is the right time to get back into it, especially since her song "About Us" recently saw a resurgence on TikTok.

This wouldn't be the first time Brooke has worked with Yannique. He helped produce her album "The Redemption" ... and her song and music video "Falling" featured Stack$, which was the rap name Yannique went by in 2009.

As you know ... Hulk had a fatal heart attack at his home in Florida on July 24. Brooke spoke out about her father shortly afterward, discussing their estrangement. She said she and Hulk shared a "quiet, sacred bond" ... and, our sources say she's just grateful she told him she loved him in their last conversation.

Brooks asked to be taken out of Hulk's will BTW ... 'cause she didn't trust the people around him and didn't want to become mired in legal issues.