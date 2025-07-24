Hulk Hogan Dead at 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at 71 years old, TMZ Sports has learned.

Medics were dispatched to the 71-year-old WWE icon's Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning ... with operators stating it was regarding a "cardiac arrest."

Play video content Pinellas County Fire and EMS

We're told a slew of police cars and EMTs were parked outside Hogan's home ... and the icon was carried on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Just a few weeks ago, Hogan's wife, Sky, denied rumors he was in a coma ... stating his heart was "strong" as he recovered from surgeries.

We broke the story last month -- there were rumblings Hogan was on his "deathbed" ... but we were told at the time he was just dealing with the symptoms of a neck procedure he underwent in May.

Hulk transformed professional wrestling into a family entertainment sport. Before Hulk, wrestling catered to a fairly narrow audience. Hulk's theatrics in the ring was magnetic for children and their parents, and it supercharged the sport.

In 1996, Hulk transformed himself from hero to villain ... by creating the NWO -- New World Order -- and became Hollywood Hulk Hogan. It propelled him and professional wresting to even more fame.

Hulk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. He was removed in 2015 after a scandal erupted over racists comments while he was being secretly recorded during a sexual encounter. Gawker posted the clip and Hulk subsequently sued, winning the lawsuit.

Hulk was inducted a second time in the WWE in 2020 ... this time as a member of NWO.

Play video content

Hulk was the star of the 2024 Republican National Convention, when he set the room ablaze with theatrics.

Hulk had an amazingly successful movie career, beginning in 1982, with "Rocky III," playing the iconic character Thunderlips. He also starred in "No Holds Barred," "Suburban Commando" and "Mr. Nanny."

And there's more ... Hogan starred in the hit VH1 reality show, "Hogan Knows Best," with his family ... Linda, Nick and Brooke.

What's amazing about Hulk ... he had scores of surgeries as a result of wrestling injuries. He told Harvey during a taping of "Object-ified" he had no original body parts left.

Play video content MAY 2025 TMZSports.com

The last time we spoke with Hulk was back in May ... as he was launching Real American Freestyle ... an amateur wrestling league. The first event is August 30th on Fox Nation.

story developing