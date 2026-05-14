Cardi B Explains Her Angry Outburst at Stefon Diggs Caught on Video

Cardi B is addressing the heated video of her yelling at Stefon Diggs Wednesday ... and she's chalking it up to a simple case of hanger!

The singer took to X to react to the tense video TMZ published, writing ... "Sometimes I forget I'm a celebrity... damn y'all ain't never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?"

Play video content Video: Cardi B and Stefon Diggs Argue Outside Maryland Coffee Shop TMZ.com

We told you all about their public dispute -- the pair were spotted in a tense exchange outside a coffee shop and a gym in Burtonsville, Maryland. You can't hear what Cardi says in the video ... but she's clearly not happy. An eyewitness told us they were arguing for more than 10 minutes.

The situation got so serious, we're told a bystander even tried to put out Cardi's blaze by going up to her. Our source says they overheard Cardi say "That bitch is messy" -- though it's unclear to whom she was referring.

The Diggs Deep Foundation Mother’s Day wellness event had a surprise appearance by @iamcardib. pic.twitter.com/WQvxC33zMS @therealknelson

The exchange was shocking, considering the pair spent Mother's Day together at an event for the NFL star's Diggs Deep Foundation. Cardi and Stefon looked as happy as can be, laying on the PDA thick.